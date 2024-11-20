Intensify Voter Education – CODEO Urges

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to increase voters education ahead of the December 7 elections.

CODEO in a second report observation, taken between the period of October 26 to November 8, 2024 across 97 constituencies said that there is limited voters’ education despite an improvement from 12% in their first report to 26% of their weekly report filed during the period.

Findings of the report also showed that the medium mostly used for voter education increased from 41% in their first report to 57% in their current findings.

The use of community radio also increased from 42% to 50%, while regular radio increased from 39% to 50%, street announcement also increased from 27% to 40% and peace rallies also took a turn from 25% to 32% from their previous findings.

CODEO’s findings also revealed that 10% of the observers noted that during that period, people were given money or valuables to influence their votes.

These incidences were observed in some constituencies in the Ashanti, Savannah and Western regions. Also, political parties provided treats such as food and drinks to event attendees during campaign activities.

Results also showed that 11% of the observers’ report indicated the use of public (state or local) vehicles for campaigns on behalf of an incumbent candidate where the flyers were used to brand government vehicles.

Findings also showed that there is general peace in the political atmosphere across all the 97 constituencies and urged political parties and their supporters to maintain the peaceful nature of the country during and after the elections.

