NDC Thugs Attack NPP Zongo Campaign Team

A violent attack was recorded in Tain, Bono Region, on Monday, when gun-wielding thugs allegedly affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stormed a New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign rally.

The attack occurred at Brohani community, where the National Zongo Campaign Team was holding a rally, attended by chiefs, imams, community members, and NPP supporters.

Background of Rising Tensions

The NPP has been gaining ground in the traditionally NDC-stronghold of Tain, prompting concerns of intimidation and violence.

The constituency is notably the hometown of NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

This incident is the latest in a series of clashes between supporters of both parties in the region.

Eyewitness Accounts

According to eyewitnesses, the NDC mob, wearing branded T-shirts and arriving in a party pickup vehicle, disrupted the rally, brandishing offensive weapons and physically assaulting NPP supporters.

The programme stalled temporarily due to the chaos. Leader of the National Zongo Campaign Team for Bono and Ahafo regions, Obrempong Dr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai, condemned the violence, emphasizing that “elections are not about violence, but about policies and record of work done.”

Condemnation and Response

Dr. Abdulai, also CEO of the Zongo Development Fund, urged NPP supporters nationwide to remain vigilant and not be deterred by the NDC’s “provocative hooliganism.”

He accused the NDC of resorting to violence and intimidation due to their impending defeat.

However, the local authorities have been urged to investigate the incident and ensure the safety of all political supporters.

