Titus-Glover Cracks Down On Hawkers Under Newly Commissioned Flower Pot Interchange

In a bold move to preserve the aesthetics and functionality of the newly inaugurated Flower Pot Interchange, Greater Accra Regional Minister Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has ordered the removal of all kiosks and containers from the area.

Titus-Glover issued this directive during the commissioning ceremony on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, emphasizing the importance of maintaining order and cleanliness around the interchange.

Background

The Flower Pot Interchange, a major infrastructure milestone, aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve connectivity across Accra.

Constructed at a cost of GH¢677,839,999.5, the project was undertaken by China Railway No. 5 Engineering Gh. Ltd and funded by Afrexim Bank and the Government of Ghana.

The Hawker Menace

Hawkers and vendors have long been a nuisance in Accra’s major intersections, causing congestion and visual pollution.

Titus-Glover’s directive aims to prevent the proliferation of kiosks and containers, which could undermine the interchange’s efficiency and beauty.

“We must maintain and use these resources wisely,” Titus-Glover stressed.

“I urge the municipal assemblies to ensure this area is kept clean. No kiosks, no containers. It will destroy the beauty we’re witnessing today” he warned.

Implications

The removal of hawkers and vendors is expected to improve traffic flow and enhance the overall commuting experience for residents.

-BY Daniel Bampoe