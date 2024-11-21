Illegal Weapons Busted At Tema Port

A major discovery was made by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Customs Division as they confiscated 53 handguns, 65 pieces of live ammunition, 74 magazines, and a PC hoster at the Golden Jubilee Terminal in Tema.

The individuals involved were apprehended and subsequently transferred to the Marine and Railway Police Station in Tema for further investigation.

In an official statement to the media on Wednesday, November 20, Customs Commissioner Brigadier Zibrim Ayorrogo revealed that the items were intercepted on Monday, November 4.

The 40-foot container, identified by the number MEDU4496951, had arrived at the Tema Port purportedly carrying automotive equipment and personal effects.

Originating from the USA, the firearms were carefully concealed within the shipment. During a routine examination conducted by customs officials at the Golden Jubilee Terminal on Friday, November 15, under the scrutiny of the importer’s representative and declarant/agent, the hidden goods were uncovered.

Upon the discovery, the GRA Intelligence and Investigations Unit, along with the Customs Division’s Preventive Unit, were alerted to the situation by the examining team.

The subsequent investigation confirmed the presence of the seized 53 guns, 74 magazines, and 65 pieces of live ammunition stashed inside three separate suitcases within the container.

The prohibited items were promptly confiscated, and every other item within the consignment underwent thorough inspection and retention for further analysis.

Both the importer’s representative and agent were detained for questioning concerning the illicit items.

Following interrogation, the suspects were relocated to Tema’s Marine and Railway Police Station for additional inquiries.

By Nii Ocansey