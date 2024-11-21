NPP Exposes NDC For Training Thugs To Disrupt Polls

Tensions are escalating in the Political landscape as the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) accuses the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of recruiting thugs to disrupt the upcoming December elections.

The NPP National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, during a counter-press conference at the party’s headquarters, cited intelligence gathered by the NPP.

According to him “NDC has been training thugs in various communities, including Obuasi East constituency, under the guise of private security training”.

Nana Boakye noted “These individuals are being prepared to disturb the electoral process, particularly in the Ashanti region, our stronghold.”

The upcoming December 7 elections have been marred by allegations of foul play and intimidation.

The NDC previously accused the government of plotting to rig the election in the Ashanti Region using a top military officer.

NPP’s Response

“We will not allow the NDC to have its way,” Nana Boakye emphasized. “These deceitful strategies will not work under our watch.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe