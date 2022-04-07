Akufo-Addo Fixed Ghana’s Economy Before COVID-19 Hit– Bawumia

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says Ghana’s economy was very strong before it was hit with coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government turned the economy around with a lot of efforts when it assumed power in 2017.

He mentioned that prior to 2017 when the current government assumed office, the economy was on the brink of collapse.

The Vice President mentioned that interest rates were high, the banking sector was plagued with a lot of challenges, the power sector saddled the economy with an annual bill of over GH¢1 billion, employment to the public sector was frozen, among others.

“The government of President Nana Akufo-Addo put in a lot of effort to turn things around from the situation it used to be,” Dr Bawumia said when speaking at an event organised by the Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in collaboration Danquah Institute on Thursday, April 7 at Kasoa Yesukrom in the Central Region.

He said when the current government resume office in 2017, its focus was “stop the decline and make things better.

“Together, as a country, we proceeded to fix the economy. We made great gains and the records attest to this.

“Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, which has impacted virtually all economies in the world, we stabilised the economy.”

By Vincent Kubi