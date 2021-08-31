Akufo-Addo Gives GH¢14,394,397.58 For Conjoined Twins Surgery

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, fulfilled the pledge made by Government to pay for the full cost of the surgery of the conjoined twins.

Through the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, an amount of GH¢14,394,397.58 (cost of operation and the purchase of surgical equipment) has been released for the procedure, which is expected to commence in the second week of September.

Surgeons at the Ridge Hospital say it will cost a whopping $3,000,000 to separate the twins who are joined in the head to enable them to live independently.

They explain that this is the first time doctors in Ghana will be conducting such a specialized operation.

A Neurosurgeon at the Ridge Hospital, Dr Samuel Kaba Akoriyea has indicated that the operation will be done in various phases, adding that a minimum of 4 to 5 stages of surgery will be required.

He noted, “there is a bone defect because the brains are attached and you need to work on that. If we are able to separate them successfully, which we hope to, then we should have enough skin to cover up.”

Again, they have a lot of blood vessels that are now coming up and the more you wait, the more they get intertwined, and it becomes more difficult,” he added.

The phenomenon of twins conjoined at the head is said to occur once in every 2.5 million births.

The type of surgery to be performed is not common and it comes at a very high cost.

“The cost is quite expensive and very relative. When we did our search, this can cost between $1.5 million and $4.6 million out there,” Dr. Kaba said.

