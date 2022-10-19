Akufo-Addo Hits Back At Naysayers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has responded to people disparaging his efforts that he has done nothing in terms of development in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, those detractors would soon be put to shame.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Suame in Kumasi during an official sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a four-tier interchange, President Akufo-Addo said in his closing remarks “All people who have been saying bad things about me would be shamed today, tomorrow and tomorrow’s next.”

He assured the people that more projects are underway to transform the Ashanti Region.

President Akufo-Addo revealed that the Ashanti Region has since 2017 benefited from 295 kilometers of road projects as his government tackles road infrastructure in a holistic manner throughout the country.

“Aside this project, my government is tackling critical road projects in all parts of the country in a holistic manner, so that every part of the country shall have quality, all-weather roads.

“My government has completed asphalt overlay of 295km of roads since I assumed office in 2017.”

Mentioning some of the beneficiary areas, the President said Oforikrom, Kumasi Metropolitan area, Bantama, Subin , Asante Mampong among others.

By Vincent Kubi