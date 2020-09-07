Akufo-Addo Is Digging Deeper Hole For All Ghanaians – NDC

The National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has called on Ghanaians to vote out President Nana Akufo-Addo come December 7, 2020.

According to him, voting out Mr Akufo-Addo is part of the “rescue mission.”

He made the call in a statement at the ongoing launch of the 2020 manifesto of the NDC.

The manifesto is being launched at the University of Professional Studies Accra.

The manifesto is dubbed: ‘The People’s Manifesto.’

He said President Akufo-Addo was “digging” a deeper hole for every Ghanaian and that “very soon we will all be buried.”

As such, he said the president must be voted out to rescue all Ghanaians from danger.

Vote for Mahama let us together move Ghana in the right direction, he urged.

He asked Ghanaians to join the winning team (NDC), saying the rescue mission continues.

By Melvin Tarlue