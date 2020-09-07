UN Ghana Discards Fake Kofi Annan Foundation Award

The United Nations Office in Ghana, on Monday disassociated itself from an award scheme purported to be associated with the United Nations and the Kofi Annan Foundation.

In a public disclaimer, it stated categorically that the UN, neither in Ghana, nor anywhere else, had any affiliation with the Blueprint Global Challenge Awards, nor with the organization (Blueprint Mission), nor its personnel in any way, shape or form.

The statement which was sent to the media in Accra by the UN Information Centre in Accra, explained that all genuine UN notices followed strict rules and procedures, and were announced or published on its websites.

It advised the public to access genuine information by visiting the relevant UN Agencies’ websites or the UN Ghana website (https://ghana.un.org/en).

The UN in Ghana remained committed to working with the government of Ghana and its people to deliver on its mandate to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and to attain its development objectives, the statements said.

Who Gave The Awards?

Infamous ‘UN Ambassador’ Dr Fordjour reportedly gave the fake United Nations awards to some a-list celebrities in the country.

The celebrities included Sarkodie, D Black, Berla Mundi.

Dr Fordjour seems to have been in the scam game for a while, as a new list of top politicians he has scammed in the past pops up.

Even as these celebrities wonder how they were misled, Dr ‘UN’ as he is infamously called was seen in a video at a drinking spot teasing the personalities he had scammed with his fake awards.

New details emerging show that some politicians have been awarded by the con-artist in the past.

Amongst this list is Kwadwo Safo Jnr, son of Safo Kantanka and CEO of Kantanka Automobiles, who was awarded somewhere in 2019.

In 2015, Alban Bagbin, longtime NDC Member of Parliament, also received two awards from Dr ‘UN’.