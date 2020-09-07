Our Manifesto Is Outside The Box Thinking Product – Asiedu Nketiah

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has described the 2020 manifesto of the NDC as a product of “outside the box thinking.”

He has also described the choice of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as an act of outside the box thinking.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah made the remarks in his speech at the launch of the NDC manifesto on Monday, September 7, 2020.

The manifesto is being launched at the University of Professional Studies Accra.

According to Mr Asiedu Nketiah, for the first time in the history of the country, NDC is presenting a product that is produced by the people’s own thinking and not the thinking of the leadership of a political party.

He expressed confidence that the age long problem of under-development in Ghana is going to be solved by the manifesto.

He said the party asked the ordinary people how they would want to see Ghana in the next four.

I am very confident that the NDC will once solve the national problem by this outside the box thinking product that we will be presenting to you this evening, he said.

By Melvin Tarlue