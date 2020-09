Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has indicated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) Parliamentary Caucus in parliament remains strong.

He made this known in his statement at the launch of the 2020 manifesto of the NDC on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the University of Professional Studies Accra.

He assured former President Mahama who is leading the NDC into the 2020 elections that the NDC will have a parliamentary majority in January 2021.

By Melvin Tarlue