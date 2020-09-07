Corruption Will Be A High Risk Activity Under Mahama – Minority Leader

Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has indicated that when elected into office once again in December 2020, former President John Mahama will tackle corruption head-on.

Speaking at the launch of NDC 2020 manifesto on Monday, September 7, 2020, in Accra, he said corruption will be a high risk activity under Mahama’s next government.

He said Mr Mahama will work to reduce the size of government and reduce public debt.

He stated that the former President when elected will also work to strengthen the judiciary and the rule of law.

By Melvin Tarlue