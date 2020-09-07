Okada Riders Storm NDC Manifesto Launch

Commercial motor riders known in the local parlance as Okada riders are in attendance in their numbers at the launch of the NDC 2020 manifesto.

The manifesto is being launched at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA).

Even though the NDC under the then Mahama’s administration, made Okada business illegal, the party has made a U-turn, pledging to legalize Okada trade in Ghana when elected in 2020.

As a result, members of the so-called Okada Riders Association of Ghana have stormed the manifesto launch of the opposition party.

By Melvin Tarlue