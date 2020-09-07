Rawlings Missing At NDC Manifesto Launch, Mahama Pays Tributes To Mills, Others

Former President and founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings, has conspicuously not showed up at the launch of the 2020 manifesto of the NDC.

Quite a significant number of NDC bigwigs are present at the launch of the manifesto at the University of Professional Studies Accra.

But absent for some unknown reasons is Mr Rawlings.

However, in his speech, former President John Mahama and flagbearer of the NDC, has paid tributes to late former President John Evans Atta-Mills, late former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur, and Mary Grant.

By Melvin Tarlue