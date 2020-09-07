Ghanaians Are Hungry – Mahama

Former President John Mahama has pointed out what he believes to be the decline of the economic fortunes of Ghana and economic hardship.

He observed how the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Government has grossly mismanaged the Ghanaian economy.

Mr Mahama was delivering the keynote address at the launch of the 2020 manifesto of the NDC on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the University of Professional Studies Accra.

According to him, “It is critical that we rescue Ghana from the abyss in which it is sinking.”

He there was the urgent need to propel Ghana to cope with the new global challenges.

He called for what he called the building of knowledge-based economy.

He said there was the need to put Ghanaian businesses at the centre of economic growth.

He stated that there must be the creation of equal opportunity for all Ghanaian businesses.

Mr Mahama accused the President Akufo-Addo of not properly handling the Coronavirus pandemic.

Urging Ghanaians to vote for him come December 7, 2020, he said the coming election will be about destiny and the future of Ghanaian children.

The change we all desire starts now, he said to cheers from participants at the launch.

