‘Suicide’ Boy’s Father, Stepmother In Trouble

Luckman Alabi and his wife, Anastasia Kobiaba Wricketts are in the grips of the Central Regional Police for allegedly molesting their 12-year old son leading to his death.

Alabi and his wife, residents of Ayikoayikoo in Cape Coast are respectively, the father and stepmother of the deceased who jumped from a three-storey building to death.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Serwaah Oppong, Regional Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast.

She said on Sunday, September 06, at about 7am, Corporal Sampson Babayi together with three others, arrested suspect after a distress call received from an informant that Mr. Alabi was beating his 12-year-old boy now deceased in his room.

Narrating the incident, DSP Oppong said in the process the boy escaped from the back door to the balcony and jumped from the last floor of the three-storey building but unfortunately, he landed on his head and suffered a severe head injury.

The boy was rushed to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy and the suspects are currently in Police custody, assisting in investigations.

GNA