Mahama Ended Dumsor Not NPP – Ofosu Ampofo

National Chairman of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has stated that erratic power supply situation witnessed by the country sometimes in the past was ended by former President John Mahama and not President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, Ghanaians are enjoying stable power supply today due to the visionary leadership of Mr Mahama who is leading the NDC into the 2020 presidential election.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo made the claims in a statement at the launch of the NDC 2020 manifesto at the UPSA in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2020.

He says the NDC has outlined extensive plans in its manifesto to move the country in the right direction.

He said the manifesto has been prepared with the ordinary people on the streets in mind.

In the coming days and months, he says NDC will engage with the people of Ghana to educate them on what the party will give them when voted into power.

Ghana experienced erratic power supply under the Mahama’s administration which came to be known as dumsor.

By Melvin Tarlue