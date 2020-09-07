Ofosu Ampofo Labels NPP ‘Abandoned Project Party’

National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, is positive that the NDC will won election 2020.

Speaking at the launch of the 2020 manifesto of the 2020 manifesto of the NDC on Monday, September 7, 2020 in Accra, he bemoaned how the NPP Government headed by Nana Akufo-Addo has abandoned numerous infrastructure projects across the country.

He labeled the NPP as abandoned project party.

He said the NPP has failed to impact the lives of Ghanaians as did the NDC during its tenure.

He described the manifesto as the manifesto for the people, by the people and of the people

The NDC is a social Democratic Party which believes in equal opportunities for all Ghanaians

Since 1992, the NDC has sought to achieve this vision and has worked significantly to improve the livelihood of all Ghanaians.

By Melvin Tarlue