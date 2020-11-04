Akufo-Addo Lauded At Prang Nkyifie Festival

Nana Kwadwo Nyarko II

The Omanhene of Prang Traditional Area, Nana Kwadwo Nyarko II, has praised President Akufo-Addo for bringing development to the newly created Pru West District in the Bono East Region.

He said his traditional area in the nearly four years that President Akufo-Addo took over power was the first time the area was seeing real development.

Nana Nyarko was speaking at the Nkyifie Yam Festival of the chiefs and people of Prang over the weekend.

He said the people of his traditional area would forever be grateful to the government of Nana Akufo-Addo for making sure the people of his area got their fair share of development projects.

He said the sinking of numerous bole holes, classroom blocks and potable drinking water among others came to assuage the suffering of his people.

Torching on the creation of the Pru West District, Nana Nyarko said it had been the desire of the people of the area to get their own district and as such the creation of the new district came to rest the many petitions and agitations of the people.

District Chief Executive of Pru West, Stephen Jalula, who also doubles as the parliamentary candidate, thanked the chiefs and people of the area for their unalloyed support for the NPP administration and promised to bring more development projects to the area.

He said from all indications Ghanaians would surely give President Akufo-Addo four more years to continue with the good works that he started and as such the people of Prang should join the bandwagon so that they would be part of the success story.

Mr. Jalula also called for peaceful co-existence among the people and not allow the general election to divide them so that the people of the area would continue to enjoy more development.

He admonished the youth to be law abiding and refuse to join any group that would take the law into their own hands to foment trouble.

FROM Eric Bawah, Prang