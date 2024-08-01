Akufo-Addo Launches Aquaculture For Food And Jobs Programme

President Akufo-Addo with state officials and traditional leaders at the event

President Akufo-Addo has unveiled the Aquaculture for Food and Jobs Programme at a ceremony held at Nsuaem in the Central Region.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the country’s agricultural sector, aiming to harness the abundant water resources to provide sustainable livelihoods and enhance nutritional standards.

President Akufo-Addo emphasised the immense potential of aquaculture, stating that the sector is a critical component of the global food system.

In Ghana, fish is a dietary staple, significantly contributing to the nation’s nutritional intake. However, the domestic supply falls short of the demand, resulting in substantial imports that strain the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The Aquaculture for Food and Jobs Programme, therefore, aims to bridge the gap by boosting local fish production, thereby reducing dependence on imports, conserving foreign exchange, and ensuring the availability of fresh, domestically-produced fish.

The programme’s impact extends beyond increasing fish production. It is poised to transform lives by creating thousands of jobs, particularly for the youth and women.

The programme was launched in partnership with R&B Farms Limited, the largest inland fish farm in Ghana, operating on 26 hectares of land in Gomoa Central.

Under this project, the government aims to train 10,000 youth in small-scale fish farming.

The ripple effect of this initiative is expected to generate an additional 50,000 jobs along the aquaculture value chain, encompassing fish feed production, equipment supply, fish processing, marketing, and distribution.

President Akufo-Addo called on the private investor to seize the opportunities presented by this programme, highlighting the substantial market for fish and fish products.

Acknowledging the efforts of the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, President Akufo-Addo praised her dedication and hands-on approach.

The President extended his gratitude to all partners, stakeholders, and dedicated teams working to make this project a reality, emphasising the importance of collaboration in revolutionising aquaculture in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo called on all Ghanaians to support this initiative, which promises to build a stronger, healthier, and more prosperous nation.

A Daily Guide Report