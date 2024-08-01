Deputy IGP, Yohuno Dragged To Court Over His Appointment

Christian Tetteh Yohuno

The Appointment of the Commissioner of Police (COP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Operations, has landed in court as a Private Legal Practitioner is fighting the appointing authority.

The Private Legal practitioner, Justice Abdulai, in a lawsuit against the Attorney General (AG) and the Ghana Police Service (GPS), indicated that the appointment made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is “unconstitutional, null and void.”

The Lawyer is also seeking an “order restraining COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno from acting or purporting to act as Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Operations.

“A further order restraining the Inspector General of Police or any command under him from accepting, relating to and/or issuing instructions or commands to COP Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno in his assumed capacity as Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Operation”, a portion of the writ stated.

President Akufo-Addo, on the 17th of July, 2024, announced the appointment of COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the Deputy IGP in charge of operations.

A letter from the Presidency explained that his appointment followed the advice of the Police Council during its meeting on that day, where COP Yohuno’s exceptional credentials and dedication to duty were acknowledged.

The statement described the Commissioner as a distinguished law enforcement officer with a career spanning over three decades who has held key positions within the Service.

