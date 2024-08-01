NDC Behind Fake Agyapadie Document – President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the Agyapadie book currently in circulation, is a fabrication document being circulated by the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC to destroy his image, and his tribe ahead of the 2024 general elections, hence urging Ghanaians to reject the fake news.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the fabricated document entitled ‘Agyapadie’ was authored by faceless NDC members which many believe represents a grand scheme for state capture during his tenure.

President Akufo-Addo said this when speaking at the Ghana Report Summit under the theme ‘Dealing with Misinformation and Disinformation in the Upcoming Election’’.

The fabricated Agyapadie document details a strategic plan to position and maintain the Akyem people at the helm of the Ghanaian economy.

Since the Agyapadie document began circulating, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vehemently dismissed it as fake, as some Ghanaians believe that certain events happening in the country, but President Akufo-Addo described the document as false.

He explained that “In the run-up to the 2008, 2012, and 2016 presidential elections, I was a target of numerous false and malicious stories attacking my credibility and integrity. In 2008, baseless allegations of drug trafficking were spread, along with numerous rumors about my health intended to cast doubt on my ability to serve as President.”

“Again, the 2012 election saw false reports of my alleged arrest in London for drug possession and fabricated quotes designed to stir ethnic tension. In 2016, it was alleged by sympathizers of the opposition that I had killed my late wife. Today, with a few months to the 2024 elections, they are at it again”.

The President emphasized the severe consequences of misinformation on democratic stability, warning that it can distort public perception, create confusion, and undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

“The impact of misinformation and disinformation on the electoral processes cannot be exaggerated. False information can skew public perception of candidates and political parties, leading to uninformed decision-making at the polls,” he said.

He stressed that campaigns based on misinformation often exploit societal divisions and amplify existing tensions, posing a significant risk to social cohesion and potentially inciting violence while disrupting public order.

“As we approach the 2024 general elections, we have to address these challenges head-on. We should take proactive measures to curb the spread of false information and ensure that the public has access to accurate and reliable information,” he urged.

Meanwhile, the Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has also denounced the Agyapdie document as fictitious, claiming it was intended to court public hatred against the Akyems and the Ofori Panin Fie.

BY Daniel Bampoe