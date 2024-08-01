NPP Blasts NDC MPs For Stealing Akufo-Addo’s DRIP Initiative

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region has expressed dismay in addressing recent misleading statements made by certain opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) regarding the newly launched District Road Network Infrastructure Project (DRIP).

The NDC MPs: Joseph Appiah Boateng, NDC MP for Afram Plains South, and Teddy Safori Addi, NDC MP for Ayensuano, have been falsely claiming credit for the procurement of road construction equipment distributed to their respective constituencies under DRIP.

This follows some videos trending on social media, which they are running commentary over and claiming the machines were bought with the MPs’ Common Fund after they lobbied for it.

However, the Eastern Regional Communications Officer of NPP, Evans Osei Yeboah, in a statement on behalf of the Regional Chairman, Jeff Konadu Addo, rubbished the claims made by the NDC MPs to discredit the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led government initiative.

In the statement, the NPP explained that “First and foremost, it is crucial to emphasize that DRIP is a flagship project conceived and implemented solely by the Nana Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government. The project is part of our broader agenda to improve infrastructure across all districts in Ghana, ensuring that every community benefits from enhanced road networks”.

The NPP said the claims made by the NDC MPs are not only false but also indicative of a broader issue within their party.

“The NDC’s lack of substantial achievements during their time in power has left them scrambling to share in the successes of the current administration. This desperate attempt to appropriate credit for the DRIP initiative is a clear demonstration of their inability to present a credible legacy to the people of Ghana. The NDC’s governance record speaks for itself, and its current actions only serve to highlight its shortcomings”.

“We urge the public to disregard the false narratives being propagated by Joseph Appiah Boateng and Teddy Safori Addi. The achievements of the Nana Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government are grounded in our unwavering dedication to national development and the well-being of all Ghanaians. We remain focused on delivering on our promises and continuing the work of building a prosperous and united Ghana,” the Communications Officer underscored in the statement.

BY Daniel Bampoe