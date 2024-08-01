Bawumia Storms Eastern Region With Community Connect Campaign

The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia resumes his constituency-based campaign tour of Eastern Region from August 2nd to 4th, marking the beginning of his engagement with constituents.

This tour aims to connect with grassroots supporters, listen to their concerns, and share the party’s vision for the future.

Following a brief pause, the campaign team will resume the tour from August 9th to 11th, and then embark on the final leg from August 15th to 17th.

On Friday, the Vice President will engage the residents of Asesewa in the Upper Manya Krobo Constituency to sell his campaign message ahead of the upcoming general elections and thereafter storm Akropong to engage the residents as well.

On Saturday, he will join his Senior Campaign Adviser, also the Parliamentary Candidate for Akropong, Sammi Awuku, for the biggest ‘Ofie Mega Walk”, which is expected to be attended by thousands of constituents and thereafter storm the Krobo Block to engage the residents.

Dr Bawumia on Wednesday rounded up his constituency-focused campaign in the five Northern Regions during the Second Phase of his campaign to connect with communities and residents as he was overwhelmed and received an unprecedented reception and endorsement from the residents and chiefs in the Regions.

The reception Dr. Bawumia received wasn’t surprising due to the numerous interventions and developmental projects that he has undertaken in the Five Northern regions across board when he became the Vice President which the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama hadn’t as such when he was Vice President and President.

The Eastern Regional Chapter of the party, in a statement to welcome Dr Bawumia to the Region, explained that this comprehensive tour demonstrates Dr Bawumia’s commitment to engaging with the people of the Eastern Region and building a strong foundation for the party’s success.

“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Region extends a warm and enthusiastic welcome to our esteemed Vice President and Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Through these interactions, he seeks to strengthen relationships, address local issues, and mobilize support for the NPP’s agenda, ultimately paving the way for a successful campaign,” the statement noted.

“We are proud to receive you, Dr. Bawumia, and assure you of the unwavering support of the rank and file of our great party, as well as the good people of the Eastern Region. Your visionary leadership and dedication to the progress and prosperity of our nation have inspired us all, and we are committed to working tirelessly to ensure your resounding victory”.

“To our dedicated grassroots supporters, this is our moment to come together and show our strength. We urge every one of you to come out in your numbers and join the campaign activities with the same passion and energy that have always defined the spirit of the NPP. Let us demonstrate our unity, resilience, and commitment to the success of our Flagbearer and the future of Ghana”.

“Together, we will continue to build upon the achievements of the NPP and steer our nation towards a brighter and more prosperous future. Let us rally behind Dr. Bawumia with unwavering determination and make his visit to the Eastern Region a resounding success,” The Eastern Regional Communications Officer of the Party, Evans Osei Yeboah, said in a statement.

BY Daniel Bampoe