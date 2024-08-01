Saudi 2034 plans include stadium 350m above ground

Saudi Arabia has submitted plans to build 11 stadiums – including one set 350 metres above ground level – as part of the country’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

The proposed stadium in Neom, an as-yet-unbuilt city in the north-west of the country, will only be accessible via high-speed lifts and driverless vehicles.

The arena, which is part of the country’s ‘The Line’ project to diversify the kingdom’s economy away from oil, is set to host a quarter-final fixture.

Saudi Arabia’s bid is uncontested and the country had until October’s deadline to submit its plans.

Of the 11 new stadiums, eight will be in the capital Riyadh – including the 92,760 King Salman International Stadium, which will host the opening game and the final.

The cities of Jeddah, Al Khobar and Abha will also host matches.

The 2034 World Cup will be the first time the expanded tournament is held in just one country as a 48-team event.

The hosts are set to be confirmed by the Fifa congress on 11 December.

How much development needs to be done?

The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium is to be built on top of a cliff, some 200 metres above ground

An entire new city will need to be built in Neom’s case.

Its flagship project, The Line, has been pitched as a car-free city, just 200m (656ft) wide and 170km (106 miles) long – though only 2.4km of the project is reportedly expected to be completed by 2030., external

The Line will be taller than the Empire State Building and about as long as the distance between Bristol and London.

The bid document claims the new Neom stadium will be “run entirely on renewable energy”, mainly from wind and solar sources.

There are plans to build a new international airport in Neom, which the bid document states will have 12 million domestic and international visitors annually by 2034.

The airports in all the other host cities are also set to be expanded, with Riyadh expected to have 100m passengers per year by 2034 – an increase of 170% on 2023 – while Abha airport will be upgraded to increase its passenger capacity from 1.5m to 8m in time for the tournament.

Saudi Arabia is also planning to extend train lines and bus routes, with the document stating “navigation around the country will be quick and efficient”.

Qatar reportedly spent $220bn (£172bn) to host the 2022 World Cup.

The Saudi bid document does not state an overall cost of hosting, but the plans outlined will probably require hundreds of billions of dollars.

When could it take place? The Roshn Stadium in Riyadh is expected to have a capacity of 46,000

As was the case with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a winter tournament may be necessary for temperatures to be cool enough.

Temperatures in Saudi Arabia are at their mildest between October and April.

During those months, average daily temperatures in host cities range between 15 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Between May and September, average daily temperatures range between 17 and 38C.

Full list of stadiums

The King Salman International Stadium is set to host the 2034 final

Riyadh

King Salman International Stadium – 92,760 capacity

King Fahad Sports City Stadium – 70,200

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium – 46,979

New Murabba Stadium – 46,010

Roshn Stadium – 46,000

Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports City Stadium – 46,865

South Riyadh Stadium – 47,060

King Saud University Stadium – 46,319

Jeddah

King Abdullah Sports City Stadium – 58,432

Qiddiya Coast Stadium – 46,096

Jeddah Central Development Stadium – 45,794

King Abdullah Economic City Stadium – 45,700

Al Khobar

Aramco Stadium – 46,096

Abha

King Khalid University Stadium – 45,428

Neom

Neom Stadium – 46,010

Sportswashing concerns

Saudi Arabia is thought to have invested more than £5bn in sport since 2021, when the country’s Crown Prince made it a key part of his strategy to diversify the economy.

It has hosted several major sporting events, including in football, Formula 1, golf and boxing, while the country’s Public Investment Fund has launched the breakaway LIV Golf series, taken control of four Saudi Pro League clubs and purchased Newcastle United.

However, the Gulf kingdom has been accused of using its investment in sport and the hosting of high-profile events to improve its international reputation – a process known as ‘sportswashing’.

It has been criticised for its human rights violations and has faced accusations over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, women’s rights abuses, the criminalisation of homosexuality, the restriction of free speech and the war in Yemen.

The Saudi government says the investment in sport is boosting the economy, opening it up to tourism and inspiring people to be more active.

According to Fifa guidelines, countries bidding to host the event must commit to respect human rights.

Speaking to BBC Sport in December, Saudi Arabia’s sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal said claims of sportswashing against the country are “very shallow”.

“Any country has room for improvement, no-one’s perfect. We acknowledge that and these events help us reform to a better future for everyone,” he said.

–BBC