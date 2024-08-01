EC Opens Nominations For Presidential And Parliamentary Contests In September

Jean Mensa – Chairperson of Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission has announced to receive the Nomination for the Elections of the President and Members of Parliament from Monday, 9th September, to Friday, 13th September 2024.

According to the EC, interested candidates are required to download the Nomination Forms from the Commission’s website (https://ec.gov.gh/forms/) from Friday, 2″ August 2024, adding that any Candidate for Election as President shall be nominated on the official Nomination Forms of the Commission.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by by Deputy Chairman in Charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, in accordance with Regulations 6, 7, and 8 of the Public Elections Regulations, 2020 (C.1. 127).

The statement explained that the Commission will accept the Completed Presidential Nomination Forms for each candidate for President, which will be signed by: the Candidate and Not less than two persons who are registered voters of each District Assembly.

It added that ‘’The completed Nomination Forms shall designate the person to serve as Vice President’’.

Additionally, the EC explained that the Nomination Forms shall be in quadruplicate and shall be delivered personally by the Presidential Candidate or any two of the registered voters who signed the Nomination Forms for the Candidate.

‘’In addition to the completed Nomination Forms, the Candidate shall submit four (4) copies of a recent post-card (bust sized) photograph against a red background showing the full face and ears of the Candidate to the Returning Officer,’’ the statement added.

It further indicated that the Completed Presidential Nomination Forms shall be delivered at the Head Office of the Commission between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm each day.

Amount

The EC explained that Candidates vying for the position of President will be required to make a payment of One Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHe 100,000.00) at the time of submitting their Nomination Forms.

‘’Payment shall be by Banker’s draft and addressed to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission. Female Candidates and Persons with Disabilities are required to pay Seventy-Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 75,000)’’.

‘’A Candidate for Election to Parliament shall be nominated on the official Nomination Forms of the Commission’’.

Parliamentary

The EC explained that Completed Parliamentary Nomination Forms shall be delivered in quadruplicate by the Candidate personally or on his/her behalf by either the Proposer or Seconder of his/her Nomination to the Returning Officer of the Constituency for which the Candidate seeks election.

It added ‘’The Completed Parliamentary Nomination Forms shall be witnessed by the signature or mark of two registered voters as Proposer and Seconder, and supported by eighteen other registered voters in the Constituency who signed the Nomination Forms for the Candidate. The Nomination Forms shall be endorsed by the Candidate’’.

In addition to the completed Nomination Forms, the Candidate shall submit four (4) copies of a recent post-card (bust-sized) photograph against a red background, showing his/her full face and ears to the Returning Officer between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm each day.

Furthermore, the EC said Candidates vying for the position of Member of Parliament will be required to make a payment of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHe 10,000.00) to the Returning Officer of the Constituency at the time of submitting their Nomination Forms.

‘’Payment shall be by Bankers draft and addressed to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission. Female Candidates and Persons with Disabilities are required to pay Seven Thousand and Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHe 7,500)’’.

‘’All inquiries relating to the Presidential Election should be addressed to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and the Parliamentary Elections to the Returning Officers of the Constituencies where the Candidates seek election’’ the statement underscored.

BY Daniel Bampoe