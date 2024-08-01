Contact Us For Your Passcode– EC Tells Independent Candidates

Jean Mensa

Ahead of the upcoming general elections on 7th December 2024, the Electoral Commission is urging the General Public that all Prospective Candidates who wish to contest the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections as Independent Candidates should contact the Commission for a Passcode.

In a statement, issued and signed by Deputy Chairman In Charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, noted that ‘’This will enable the aspirants to download the Presidential and Parliamentary Nomination Forms posted on the website of the Commission’’.

‘’Prospective Independent Candidates are informed that the Commission will receive Nominations for the Elections of President and Members of Parliament from Monday, 9th September to Friday, 13th September 2024. We urge the public to be guided accordingly’’ the statement added.

BY Daniel Bampoe