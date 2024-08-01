Martha Ankomah & Lil Win’s Defamation Case Heads For Out-of-Court Settlement

Martha Ankomah and Kwadwo Nkansah

Actress Martha Ankomah and actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, have reached an out-of-court settlement in a defamation case.

The case, which was scheduled for trial on July 31 at the High Court in Accra, took an unexpected turn when the plaintiff’s legal team announced the resolution.

According to a report by Accra-based Starr FM, Nii Apatu Plange, the lawyer representing Martha Ankomah, informed the court of the settlement between the two parties. This development led to a brief adjournment by the presiding judge, Justice Forson Agyapong Baah, to finalize the agreement.

Plange stated, “There has been some development. We were supposed to start the trial today, (Wednesday, July 31). Unfortunately, some development has come up, and I pray that my client and I approach the bench.” The judge acknowledged the situation and adjourned the case to August 15, 2024, to formalize the settlement.

The defamation case arose from comments made by Lil Win, which Ankomah deemed damaging to her reputation.

The specifics of the settlement agreement have not been disclosed. The resolution of the case brings an end to the legal dispute, with both parties avoiding a prolonged court battle.