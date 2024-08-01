Vybz Kartel Freed After 13 Years In Prison

Vybz Kartel (middle) after he was released on Wednesday afternoon

Dancehall star Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Azim Palmer, has been released from prison after 13 years following a court ruling that he should not face a retrial for murder.

The musician was first arrested in 2011, along with three other men, in connection with the killing of Clive “Lizard” Williams.

In a high-profile 2014 trial that lasted 64 days, Palmer was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment, with an initial minimum term of 35 years, later reduced to 32-and-a-half years.

However, the UK’s Privy Council overturned the case in March of this year, sending it back to Jamaica’s Court of Appeal for a final decision on whether the accused should be retried.

During the appeal in London, allegations emerged that a juror had attempted to bribe others, leading to their removal from the trial. On July 31, appeal judges in Jamaica decided against a retrial, resulting in the release of the 48-year-old Palmer and his three co-accused—Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John.

Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop, speaking for the appeal court, highlighted the “egregious nature and seriousness of the offence” but noted the evidence presented, the expense of a retrial, and “lack of access to witnesses” as significant factors. Additionally, Palmer’s deteriorating health played a role in the decision, as a retrial could further impact his well-being.

The original trial centred on an incident in August 2011, when Williams and another man, Lamar Chow, were allegedly summoned to Palmer’s residence in Havendale, Kingston. The men reportedly failed to return two unlicensed firearms belonging to Palmer, and Williams was never seen again. While a body was never found, Chow testified to seeing Williams lying motionless.

Throughout the trials and legal proceedings, Palmer and his co-defendants consistently maintained their innocence.

The court’s decision marks the end of a lengthy legal battle for the artist, who will now regain his freedom.