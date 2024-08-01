Bawumia Mourns Late Nhyiaeso NPP Chairman

George Kofi Adjei

The 2024 Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has eulogized the passing away of the Nhyiaeso constituency chairman in the Ashanti Region, George Kofi Adjei (Goekad).

Goekad, the longest-serving Constituency Chairman of the NPP, reportedly passed away at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Wednesday, 31st July 2024 where he had been on admission for about a week.

Following the announcement of his death, many NPP faithful have taken to social media to mourn his passing.

Dr Bawumia in a post on his Facebook page noted that “I have been devastated by the passing away of Chairman George Kofi Adjei, popularly known as Geokad. Chairman Geokad was a bold, dedicated, and longest-serving constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) : Development in Freedom.

“Memories of his work towards the unity and wellbeing of the Party are still fresh in my mind. I can not personally thank him enough for the significant role he played in my election as the Flagbearer of the party”.

“Chairman, we are sorry you had to leave us at this crucial moment but we are assured that your spirit will forever be with us as we journey to make your dream of winning the 2024 election come through,” Dr Bawumia’s eulogy further read.

The sitting Member of Parliament the constituency where Joekad was chairman is the current Deputy minister for finance, Stephen Amoah (Sticka).

BY Daniel Bampoe