Akufo-Addo Listed 69th Most Reputable Person On Earth

President Nana Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo has been listed the 69th most reputable person on earth.

He is on 2019 list of 100 Most Reputable People on Earth.

The list is compiled by reputation management consultancy firm, Reputation Poll International.

The firm recently announced its 2019 publication of the 100 most reputable people on earth.

The list features distinguished personalities from all sectors and recognizes leaders who have maintained a high level of credibility in discharging their duties, and kept commendable and exemplary reputation for public emulation.

Mr. Akufo-Addo finds himself among renowned individuals like Queen Elizabeth II, 92, who is the oldest person to be added to the list.

Pakistani Malala Yousafzai, 21, is the youngest person on the list.

BY Melvin Tarlue