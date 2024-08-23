Akufo-Addo Pays Tribute To Late Badumahene

In a poignant display of respect, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attended the funeral of the late Badu Manhene, Nana Boakye Yiadom II, in the Bono Region’s Badu Traditional Area.

The President’s presence was a testament to the esteemed chief’s impact on his community and the nation.

As the Paramount Chief of Badu for several decades, Nana Boakye Yiadom II was celebrated for his unwavering dedication to his people’s development and welfare.

President Akufo-Addo eulogized the late chief as a “distinguished leader whose impact on his community and the nation would be remembered for generations.”

The funeral ceremony was a rich cultural tapestry, featuring traditional drumming, dancing, and displays that reflected the Badu Traditional Area’s deep heritage.

The event drew a diverse crowd of traditional leaders, government officials, clergy, and representatives from various sectors, all united in their respect for the late chief.

In his tribute, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged Nana Boakye Yiadom II’s tireless advocacy for education, healthcare, and community development, which significantly improved the lives of his subjects.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continuing the late chief’s work, particularly in the areas of development he championed.

As the final rites were performed, the atmosphere was one of deep reflection and respect, as the people of Badu and the nation bid farewell to a towering figure in traditional leadership.

The funeral rites, which spanned several days, culminated in the interment ceremony attended by thousands, highlighting the widespread respect and admiration the late Nana Boakye Yiadom commanded.

In a show of solidarity, the President was accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, Bono Regional Minister, Justina Awo Banahene, and a host of dignitaries.

-BY Daniel Bampoe