Nana Named Dwadie Mputuhene

President Akufo-Addo has been honoured for his immense contribution the development of entrepreneurship in the country.

It follows the decision of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) to name their ultimate award after him.

At a ceremony held in Accr, the title “Dwadie Mpuntuhene (King of Enterprise)” was conferred on him.

This is in recognition of the President’s commitment to entrepreneurship, innovation and youth development.

The programme, coinciding with the climax of the Presidential Pitch Season Five, saw the President being presented with a traditional stool and culturally-decorated plaque by the Management of NEIP to signify his new status.

NEIP, an initiative of the President, has the primary objective of providing an integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses.

It primarily focuses on providing business development services, start-up incubators and funding for young businesses to enable them grow and become successful.

The Programme is set within the context of Ghana’s long-term strategic vision of consolidating the country’s middle-income status, b000 business start-ups had been created, with 2,000 young entrepreneurs receiving training in entrepreneurship to better develop their innovative ideas.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in an address, said the Programme, since its inception, had generally benefitted more than 200,000 youth across the country.

The government’s dedication to empowering the youth remained on course, he noted, adding that this informed his Administration’s decision to introduce the Presidential Pitch.

The idea, he said, was borne out of a deliberate, systematic , and integrated policy by the NEIP to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

Additionally, the government’s youth-friendly development modules under the YouStart Programme, Youth Employment Agency (YEA), and Ghana CARES “Obataan Pa” Programme had benefitted some 1.6 million youth, the President noted.

“We are on the right path,” he said of the strides made over the years, adding that his administration was focused on building an entrepreneurship nation.

In paying tribute to the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah, for his immense contribution to the growth of the NEIP, the President said as from next year, the Presidential Pitch would be christened the “John Kumah Week of Entrepreneurship”.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NEIP, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, said the most anagement decided to honour the President due to his unflinching support for the activities of the Programme.

He disclosed that some 250,000 beneficiaries had been provided with decent jobs under the Programme since 2017, saying a considerable number of entrepreneurs had also received funding to expand their businesses.

The Season Five Presidential Pitch saw the 10 finalists receiving cheques for monies, ranging from GHS80,000 to GHS250,000.

They presented innovative business ideas that have the potential to be developed into feasible, scalable, employable, and impactful businesses.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent