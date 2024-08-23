Jane Naana To Miss NDC Manifesto Launch Amidst Internal Tensions

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

In a shocking turn of events, sources close to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have revealed that the party’s running mate, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, is likely to miss the highly anticipated manifesto launch.

This development comes amidst her name missing in the list of dignities to attend the Manifesto launch and also the change of venue for the event from Cape Coast to Winneba.

According to insiders, Naana was left unhappy when her name was conspicuously absent from the official statement announcing the venue for the launch.

This perceived snub has reportedly created a rift between Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang and the party’s leadership, leading to her likely absence from the event.

Furthermore, the NDC Professor is scheduled to hand over as the President of the Forum for African Women Educationalists on the same day as the manifesto launch, creating a scheduling conflict.

The commitment was made prior to the announcement of the manifesto launch date, and Naana is said to be unwilling to renege on her obligations.

This development raises questions about the unity and cohesion within the NDC, just as the party is gearing up for the 2024 general elections.

The NDC has a history of internal power struggles, as the party’s ability to present a united front will be crucial in the upcoming elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe