Nsawam Police Arrest Man With Suspected EC Biometric Device

A 52-year-old man, Samuel Yaw Koranteng, has been arrested by the Police in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern Region for possessing a biometric verification device (BVD) suspected to belong to the Electoral Commission (EC).

The device, with serial number S/N: VVD49976I, MEI 1: 353997073099764I, and EI 2: 353997073499766, was found in Koranteng’s possession by local residents on Friday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, Koranteng claimed that he received the device from an individual named Farouk.

“The person who gave the device to me is called Farouk. I don’t know what device it is. So I am ready to go to the police,” Koranteng said during interrogation.

This incident has raised concerns about the security of the EC’s biometric systems, particularly in light of the upcoming 2024 elections.

In April 2024, the EC issued a press release explaining that some biometric verification devices were legally auctioned to a private recycling plant because they were obsolete.

However, it is unclear if the device found in Koranteng’s possession is part of those auctioned.

However, the Police are urging anyone with information about the theft or sale of electoral devices to come forward and assist in their investigation, as theh are also investigating the matter.

BY Daniel Bampoe