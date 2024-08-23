Ofosu Ampofo Weeps Over Loss Of NDC Chairmanship Position

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has expressed his disappointment and sadness over his defeat in the party’s national chairmanship race last year.

In an emotional interview on Joy FM’s Personality Profile, Ofosu Ampofo revealed that he was still trying to come to terms with his defeat, saying “I have some sense of disappointment because I thought that we were moving towards a certain trajectory and given the opportunity, I could have moved the party to win the 2024 elections.”

He broke down in tears as he recalled the allegations made against him during the contest, including claims that he was “in bed with the NPP” due to his Akyem lineage.

“How on earth could anybody think that I will be in bed with NPP? But all of a sudden, my Akyem lineage was brought into question, that I am part of the Akyem mafia. I am in bed with the NPP,” he said, while his voice cracking with emotion.

Ofosu Ampofo emphasized that his tenure as National Chairman was highly successful, evident in the numbers and votes, which reflect his effectiveness.

However, he acknowledged that the current leadership of the party is capable of winning the elections due to the robust structures established during his tenure.

Despite his loss, Ofosu Ampofo remains confident in the party’s ability to win the 2024 elections under the current leadership.

“I have no doubt at all that the current leadership is capable of winning the elections,” he said.

His defeat was a significant upset, as he was defeated by then-General Secretary, John Asiedu Nketiah, who polled 65.17% of the votes.

Ofosu Ampofo’s emotional response highlights the depth of his passion and commitment to the party and his sadness at not being able to continue leading the NDC towards the 2024 elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe