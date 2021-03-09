Akufo-Addo Pledges $10,000 Each For Black Satellites Players

President Nana Akufo-Addo has pledged an amount of $10,000 for each of the Black Satellites of Ghana players who recently won the CAF U-20 nations cup.

The President has also pledged $5,000 each for the technical members of the Black Satellites.

He made the promise when he hosted the team on Tuesday evening, March 9, 2021, at the Jubilee House.

On Sunday evening, March 7, 2021, the Black Satellites touched down at the Airforce Base in Burma Camp.

Earlier, President Nana Akufo-Addo had congratulated them for winning the 4th CAF U-20 trophy.

In a post on his official Facebook page on Saturday night, March 6, 2021, the President said “Congratulations to the Black Satellites for winning Ghana’s 4th AFCON U-20 trophy. Thoroughly deserved victory, and they’ve made Mother Ghana proud.

The Black Satellites defeated the Hippos of Uganda on Saturday evening, March 6, 2021.

The final played in Mauritania ended 2-0 in favor of Ghana, kind courtesy, Captain Daniel Varnish’s brave.

“What a way to celebrate our 64th Independence Anniversary!! Kudos to the team, and I look forward to receiving the playing, technical and management teams to Jubilee House,” according to the President.

By Melvin Tarlue