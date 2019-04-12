Akufo-Addo Presents 8 Cars To Ahafo Region RCC

The cars presented to the Ahafo Region RCC

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo has presented eight cars to the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) of the newly-created Ahafo Region.

The presentation was done today, Friday.

The vehicles are made up of three SUVs and five double decker pickups.

He also presented five motor cycles to the RCC.

Again, the President broke the grounds for the construction of the Regional Coordinating Council building.

At a town hall meeting before he handed over the cars, the President congratulated the people of Ahafo for the peaceful referendum that gave birth to the region.

He assured the people once the region has been created, other development projects that would make it work would follow gradually.

BY Daniel Dayee