Akufo Addo Sacks Seven MDCEs In-Home Region

President Akufo Addo has kicked out seven Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) out of the 33 in the Eastern Region and replaced them with fresh nominees.

The fresh nominees are; Alhaji Umar Bodinga, the longest-serving Eastern Regional 1st Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party for Abuakwa North, Eric Tetteh, Eastern Regional Deputy NADMO Director for Yilo Krobo Municipal, Ms. Akosua Asare Annah for Abukwa South Municipality.

The rest are; Isaac Ofori Koree, 2020 Parliamentary candidate for Donkokrom as the Afram Plains North, Evans Kyei Ntiri for Afram Plains South District, Joseph Sam for Upper Manya Krobo, Ernest Poku, a Presiding Member for Fanteakwa South Assembly as the new nominee to replace the former DCE, Adjabeng Ntori and Seth Asante, for Atiwa West Assembly.

The fresh entrants as gathered as expected to meet with their Presiding Members to schedule dates for their nomination confirmation by the Assembly Members.

BY Daniel Bampoe