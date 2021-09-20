Suspect Killed In Failed Bank Robbery

A man believed to be part of a gang that attempted to rob the Adonteng Rural Bank branch in Abomosu in Atiwa West District of Eastern Region has been shot dead.

The incident happened last Friday, September 17, at about 1:55am.

According to the branch manager of the bank, Bernice Brago, the gang, armed with weapons, and all wearing face masks, exchanged gunshots with the private security man on duty in an attempt to gain entry into the banking hall.

When the police visited the crime scene, the armed men had shattered parts of the glass door leading to the bank hall and destroyed parts of the window frame.

Police further found one empty BB cartridge and a crowbar.

The police team combed the area and found the lifeless body of a male suspect in a pool of blood lying about 120 meters behind the bank, and was later identified as Annor Joseph, 34, from Abomosu.

He had a mobile phone beside him, and there was gunshot wound in his throat.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Inspector Francis Gomado, confirmed the incident and said the body has been deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy, and the crime scene scanned for evidence.

The police administration in recent months has stepped up its effort to tackle the rampant robberies in the region with the deployment of an Anti-Armed Robbery Taskforce.