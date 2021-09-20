Rogue Website Operator Arrested For WAEC Papers Leak

National Security operatives have arrested a man in connection with the leaking of question papers in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) being conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Gideon Darko, suspected operator of a clandestine online platform called Jerusalema WhatsApp group, was arrested from his hideout at Kasoa in the Central Region and detained for investigation last Friday.

The suspect, working with four others namely Marcus, Gyimah Motive, Marshal and Sir Eben, was said to have leaked the Mathematics and English Language papers that were to be taken by the students on September 9 and 13 respectively.

Head of Legal at WAEC, Reverend Victor Brew told Citi FM that Gideon Darko and his accomplices were “in full swing” with their operation prior to the conduct of the two papers.

Intelligence led to the arrest of the kingpin, he said, and added that the council was working with all relevant agencies to ensure prosecution of Gideon Darko and his accomplices.

Meanwhile, the Head of WAEC’s Test Administration Division, George Ohene-Mantey has announced rescheduling of the two papers after their leakage on social media platforms and on the rogue websites prior to the exams.

In a statement, he stated that the Physics paper would be taken on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 8:30am, while the Business Management paper would be written on October 7, 2021 at 1:00pm.

By Ernest Kofi Adu