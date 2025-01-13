Akufo-Addo Statue Destroyed In Sekondi

In a shocking turn of events, the statue of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi, has been destroyed by unknown individuals.

This incident occurred just days after Blay Nyameke Armah, the Member of Parliament for Sekondi, proposed relocating the statue to Akufo-Addo’s hometown, Kyebi, in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

According to eyewitnesses, the destruction of the statue happened around 1:30 am on January 13, 2025.

The police received information about the incident and quickly arrived at the scene, only to find that the damage had already been done.

The statue, which was unveiled on November 6, 2024, had previously suffered damage in December 2024, with a gaping hole at the back of one of its legs.

The Sekondi community has been divided over the statue, with some questioning its appropriateness and timing.

Armah, the Sekondi MP, argued that Akufo-Addo’s contributions to the Western Region do not warrant such recognition. “What did Nana Addo do for us in the Western Region to deserve a statue there?” Armah asked in an interview with Oyerepa TV.

The destruction of the statue has sparked widespread speculation about the motives behind the act.

While some suspect deliberate vandalism, others attribute it to possible design or material flaws.

The police are currently investigating the incident, and it remains to be seen what actions will be taken next.

-BY Daniel Bampoe