Boy Kills Girlfriend Over Cheating Allegation

A gruesome murder has shaken the small community of Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

A young man, identified as being in his early 30s, has allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in a fit of rage over suspected cheating.

According to eyewitnesses, the lovers had been together for about a year, with the girlfriend hailing from the Northern Region.

However, their relationship took a dark turn on January 9, 2025, when the boyfriend allegedly discovered that his partner was cheating on him.

In a shocking display of violence, the boyfriend reportedly stabbed his girlfriend multiple times in the neck, killing her instantly.

The incident occurred in the boyfriend’s room, where the girl’s lifeless body was later discovered by her friends.

The community is still reeling from the shock of the murder, with many expressing outrage and sadness over the senseless killing.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are currently searching for the boyfriend, who fled the scene immediately after the murder.

This incident is the second reported case of a boyfriend killing his girlfriend over suspected cheating in the Central Region within the span of a week.

The first incident occurred at Awutu Bawjiase in the Awutu Senya West District.

The Diaso community has been plagued by a series of violent incidents in recent times, including reports of ritual killings.

The latest incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for swift justice to be served.

However, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Dunkwa On-Offin District Government Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe