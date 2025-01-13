Mahama Gives National Cathedral Hope

In a surprise move, President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to reassess the controversial National Cathedral project, which has been marred by allegations of financial mismanagement, delays, and internal disputes.

The project, initiated by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was touted as a symbol of Ghana’s Christian heritage, but it has faced widespread criticism due to its high costs and perceived lack of transparency.

Speaking at the National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service in Accra on Sunday, January 12, 2025, President Mahama emphasized his commitment to completing the project responsibly and transparently.

He noted that the current estimated cost of $400 million is unsustainable, given Ghana’s current economic challenges.

Instead, he cited the example of the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja, Nigeria, which was completed at a significantly lower cost of $30 million.

The National Cathedral project has been dogged by controversy from its inception.

Despite initial assurances that public funds would not be used, it later emerged that state resources had been allocated to the project.

The initiative has also been plagued by allegations of financial mismanagement, with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) calling for a forensic audit into the project’s finances.

BY Daniel Bampoe