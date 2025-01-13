Barcelona Thrash Real Madrid 5-2 To Claim Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

In a thrilling encounter, Barcelona delivered a masterclass performance to defeat arch-rivals Real Madrid 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final, held at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The victory marked Barcelona’s second El Clásico win of the season, and their first Spanish Super Cup title since 2016.

The match was a highly anticipated clash between two of the biggest teams in world football, with both sides boasting a plethora of talented players.

Barcelona, led by manager Hansi Flick, were looking to build on their impressive start to the season, while Real Madrid, under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, were seeking to bounce back from a recent slump in form.

The game got off to a blistering start, with both teams creating scoring opportunities in the early stages.

However, it was Barcelona who drew first blood, courtesy of a trademark goal from Lamine Yamal.

The French winger cut inside from the right flank and calmly slotted the ball past the Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois.

Barcelona’s lead was short-lived, as Real Madrid were awarded a penalty just moments later.

However, the spot-kick was expertly converted by Robert Lewandowski, who sent Courtois the wrong way to double Barcelona’s advantage.

The Polish striker’s goal was his 20th of the season, and it marked a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

The first half was a one-sided affair, with Barcelona dominating possession and creating numerous scoring opportunities.

Raphinha added a third goal for the Catalans, powering home a free header from a corner kick. Alejandro Balde then capped off a lightning-fast counterattack with a clinical finish, giving Barcelona a commanding 4-0 lead at the break.

Real Madrid pulled a goal back in the second half, courtesy of a superb individual effort from Kylian Mbappé.

The French forward twisted past Alejandro Balde and finished with confidence, giving Real Madrid a glimmer of hope.

However, Barcelona continued to dominate, and Raphinha added his second goal of the game with a brilliant solo effort.

The match ended on a sour note for Real Madrid, as goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny was sent off for a foul on Mbappé outside the box. Rodrigo converted the resulting free-kick, but it was too little, too late for Real Madrid, who slumped to a 5-2 defeat.

