Akufo-Addo Swears In Council Of State Members

President Nana Akufo-Addo has sworn into office, members of the Council of State.

The swearing in ceremony for the 8th Council of State took place at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

In all, 31 members of the Council of State were sworn into office.

In his remarks during the swearing in, the President observed that he was looking “forward very much to working with a Council that will continue to offer me honest advice, based on unvarnished truth. I look forward to working with a Council that will help deepen our democracy, and help enhance the quality of our governance, and I look forward to working with a Council that will help us deliver a prosperous Ghana.”

By Melvin Tarlue