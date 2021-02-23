Samini, Shatta Wale Spark New Beef

Shatta Wale and Samini

Award-winning dancehall artist Samini has sparked new beef with fellow artist Shatta Wale, alleging that he got his mansions, cars, and other properties after he signed onto Zylofone media.

Samini on his Twitter page wrote that “ the Living fool measures the success of a man by the size of a swimming pool😂. Living proof of the fact that the depths of minds offer. A beneficiary always feels wisest until the benefactor becomes woke. Remember I did it all by myself without a “Nam1” and no one is my Don😂”.

He added “😂😂😂🍳God bless #Nam1 for his good heart but you no go get that guy en type fan fool am ever again so enjoy the pool.”

The tweet from Samini didn’t go down well with Shatta Wale who responded saying “this mall signing NAM1 sign me weh deh pain you like that? Get ready for NAM2 , you go cry blood”.

He added “Me if you fire 🔥 1 ago fire 1 million times with 100bllon extra bullets…..all for you even f you dieeeeeee on this battlefield🚀🚀😂😂😂😂.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke