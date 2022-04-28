Akufo-Addo To Address The Nation Today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today Thursday, April 28, 2022, address Ghanaians in commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of the Referendum Approving Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

The address has been scheduled for 5 pm, today.

It will be live on GTV and other major stations nationwide which will border on constitutional rule of the country change to multi-party system.

A referendum on a new constitution was held in Ghana on 28 April 1992. The main issues were the reintroduction of multi-party politics and the division of powers between the president and parliament. There were 8,255,690 registered voters for the referendum.

The referendum also formed parts of moves by the then Provisional National Defence Council, PNDC, Chairman, Jerry John Rawlings to transition Ghana from a military regime to a democratic state.

Ghana has since had political stability under the 1992 Constitution with power alternating between the two main parties, NPP and NDC.

By Vincent Kubi