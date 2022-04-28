KOICA, UG Sign ICT Infrastructure Deal

Country Director for KOICA Ghana Mr. Moonheon Kong exchange records with Vice Chancellor for UG, Prof. Nana Aba Amfo. Flanked by Korea Ambassador, H.E Jung-Taek Lim.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has entered into a record of discussion with the University of Ghana to construct a state of the art ICT facility under a project to establish the Ghana-Korea Centre of Excellence for ICT-based startups and Asian Research (GK-IMPACT).

The infrastructure will provide cutting-edge ICT education to boost stakeholders’ capacity in ICT and research with the ultimate aim of fostering national development through ICT innovation.

The Ghana-Korea Centre of Excellence which will be situated on the campus of the University of Ghana will be funded by KOICA at a cost of $9,000,000.00.

The edifice will be constructed between 2022 and 2025 and is expected to be the hub for establishing startup incubating programs and hosting Korea-Ghana business conferences.

The Operations of the Business Startup Incubation Centre will be coordinated by UNICEF through MEST Africa.

The joint initiative is in line with the government of Ghana’s priority to create jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities for the youth as part of the country’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery and also contributes to the SDGs goal 8, which focuses on promoting sustained and inclusive economic growth and productive employment for all.

Speaking at the event, the Korea Ambassador to Ghana H.E. Jung-Taek Lim, stated that the Project to Establish the Ghana-Korea Centre of Excellence for ICT-Based Startups and Asian Research (GK-IMPACT) is a meaningful project which would contribute to furthering the cooperative relationship between Korea and Ghana.

He was hopeful that the establishment of the Center will make Ghana a hub for deepening understanding of Asia, in particular Korea’s unique and inspiring history of economic growth underpinned by cutting-edge technological advancements and innovation.

The Korea Ambassador to Ghana stated that the Republic of Korea will provide support for the implementation of the GK-IMPACT Project, thereby ensuring that the Center becomes a world-class knowledge-sharing hub and platform for intercollegiate exchange and promotion of Korean culture and best-practices.

The Country Director for KOICA, Mooheon Kong in his speech stated that the Project to Establish the Ghana-Korea Centre of Excellence for ICT-Based Start-Ups and Asian Research (GK-IMPACT) resonates with the Vice Chancellor’s vision of enhancing the experiences of stakeholders of the University including students through digitalization.

“KOICA believes that GK-IMPACT will function as a hub for digital transformation and will be pivotal in raising future ICT entrepreneurs to lead the socio-economic development for Ghana.”

He pledged KOICA’s unwavering support for the University as far as the initiative was concerned.

The event which was held on the 26th April, 2022 at the New Council Chamber Registry was attended by the Korea Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Jung-Taek Lim, the Country Director for KOICA-Ghana, Mr. Mooheon Kong, the Vice-Chancellor for the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Amfo, the Provost (College of Humanities), Professor Daniel Ofori, representatives from UNICEF among several other dignitaries.

FROM Eric Kombat